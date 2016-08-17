Ciao, I am Giulia. I am a food writer and photographer and I teach Tuscan cooking classes in my family house in the countryside. I was born and bred in Tuscany. I started this blog in 2009 to collect family recipes and stories.

Tommaso, my better half, joined the team in 2015 when he moved in from Florence. He now loves the country life as much as he loves my food. He is the tech guy and the video maker, besides being the head tester at Juls’ Kitchen.

If you like traditional, seasonal food, the Tuscan countryside and a genuine approach to life, you’re in the right place!